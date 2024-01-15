FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination for regional stability.

He received Iran's Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs Hassan Kazmi Qomi, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X account.

The foreign minister also underlined the critical role of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to achieve the vision of a peaceful and stable region.

Earlier, Ambassador Qomi held extensive talks with Pakistan's Special Representative on Afghanistan Asif Durrani over the situation in Afghanistan and the regional processes for peace and dialogue.