Open Menu

FM Jilani Reiterates Pakistan's Consistent Support To Palestinians' Just Cause

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 05:55 PM

FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan's consistent support to Palestinians' just cause

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday addressed the meeting of the OIC Six-Member Committee for Palestine wherein he reiterated Pakistan's consistent and principled support for Palestinians' just cause

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday addressed the meeting of the OIC Six-Member Committee for Palestine wherein he reiterated Pakistan's consistent and principled support for Palestinians' just cause.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The members of the Committee of Six on Palestine include Pakistan, Senegal, Guinea, the State of Palestine, Malaysia, and the OIC General Secretariat.

Foreign Minister Jilani is part of the Pakistani delegation led by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar attending the UNGA session.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations Palestine Senegal Guinea Malaysia OIC

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

47 seconds ago
 Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Ener ..

Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy as first corporate partner

58 seconds ago
 Committee directed to resolve obstacles immediate ..

Committee directed to resolve obstacles immediately faced by labor force moving ..

17 minutes ago
 Tanzania's economy set to grow by 5.1 pct in 2023: ..

Tanzania's economy set to grow by 5.1 pct in 2023: World Bank

21 minutes ago
 Revenue officials directed to facilitate citizens

Revenue officials directed to facilitate citizens

17 minutes ago
 Khoso hopeful for Pak athletes in Asian Games

Khoso hopeful for Pak athletes in Asian Games

17 minutes ago
President Dr Arif Alvi directs Post Office to retu ..

President Dr Arif Alvi directs Post Office to return wrongly deducted Rs 1.35 m ..

17 minutes ago
 UAJK organizes session on Chevening Scholarship

UAJK organizes session on Chevening Scholarship

17 minutes ago
 One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Kha ..

One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

29 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in ..

Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in China

29 minutes ago
 SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan