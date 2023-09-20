Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday addressed the meeting of the OIC Six-Member Committee for Palestine wherein he reiterated Pakistan's consistent and principled support for Palestinians' just cause

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday addressed the meeting of the OIC Six-Member Committee for Palestine wherein he reiterated Pakistan's consistent and principled support for Palestinians' just cause.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The members of the Committee of Six on Palestine include Pakistan, Senegal, Guinea, the State of Palestine, Malaysia, and the OIC General Secretariat.

Foreign Minister Jilani is part of the Pakistani delegation led by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar attending the UNGA session.