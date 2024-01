FM Jilani, Rwandan defence chief discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Chief of Defence Staff of Rwanda Lt General Mubarakh Muganaga on Wednesday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Chief of Defence Staff of Rwanda Lt General Mubarakh Muganaga on Wednesday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

In the meeting, they discussed strengthening of bilateral ties, capacity building and fostering increased collaboration in trade, a Foreign Office statement said.

They also emphasized the significant contribution of the Pakistani diaspora in Rwanda's development.