FM Jilani saddened over life loss in tragic Prague University shooting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday expressed his condolence over the loss of life in a tragic shooting that took place at Charles University of Prague on Thursday.

As per media reports, a student opened fire in a Charles University of Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20.

Expressing heartfelt condolence to the families of the victims, the foreign minister also prayed for the recovery of all the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic shooting that took place at Charles University Prague, yesterday. In this hour of grief, I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the recovery of all the injured," the foreign minister wrote on social media platform X.