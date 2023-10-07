Open Menu

FM Jilani To Attend ECO Council Of Ministers’ Meeting In Azerbaijan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2023 | 02:06 PM

The Theme of event is ‘Green Transition and Interconnectivity’.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will undertake an official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization commencing from Monday.

On this occasion, the Foreign Minister will address the Council of Ministers (COM) and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of the member states.

The member states will discuss the promotion of sustainable economic development of the ECO region through trade and economic cooperation and mutual assistance in social, cultural, technical and scientific fields.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO's aims and objectives and has remained at the forefront of all of its major initiatives including ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA) and ECO Transit Transport Framework Agreement (ECOTTFA).

