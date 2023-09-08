Open Menu

FM Jilani To Chair Commonwealth Ministerial Meeting In London From Sep 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2023 | 08:48 PM

FM Jilani to chair Commonwealth Ministerial Meeting in London from Sep 12

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will chair the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting (CYMM) being held in London from September 12 to 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will chair the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting (CYMM) being held in London from September 12 to 15.

The Commonwealth Secretariat is convening the Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting as Pakistan assumes the Chair of the meeting and plays an active part in setting the agenda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit to be held next year in Samoa, a Foreign Office statement said.

The theme of the meeting is "Aim Higher: Delivering More for Young People in the Commonwealth". It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

While in London, the foreign minister is also expected to meet with participating ministers and high-ranking officials of the Commonwealth.

Pakistan attaches great importance to the Commonwealth and its flagship Commonwealth Youth Programme, which is marking its fiftieth anniversary.

Pakistan is committed to economic empowerment and meaningful engagement of youth, particularly as the Commonwealth and the Government of Pakistan commemorate 2023 as the "Year of Youth".

Four core areas of education, employment, engagement and environment identified in the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP), will be extensively discussed in the upcoming meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Foreign Office United Nations Education Young London Samoa September From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Character building, polishing students is primary ..

Character building, polishing students is primary responsibility of teachers: Pu ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks vibrant role of civic bodies m ..

AJK President seeks vibrant role of civic bodies members for public welfare

3 minutes ago
 528 power thefts uncovered in Lesco's crackdown, n ..

528 power thefts uncovered in Lesco's crackdown, nine arrested

3 minutes ago
 Governor stresses for bringing revolutionary chang ..

Governor stresses for bringing revolutionary changes in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs 2 against US Dollar

Rupee gains Rs 2 against US Dollar

3 minutes ago
 PO arrested after encounter

PO arrested after encounter

3 minutes ago
Tarar, Donald discuss matters of mutual interest

Tarar, Donald discuss matters of mutual interest

3 minutes ago
 Operation against power thieves ongoing

Operation against power thieves ongoing

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violation ..

Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

18 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of Usman International ..

SBP suspends authorization of Usman International Exchange Company

15 minutes ago
 3 arrested, hashish recovered

3 arrested, hashish recovered

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan