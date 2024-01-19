Open Menu

FM Jilani, Turkish Foreign Minister Discuss Ongoing Pakistan-Iran Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan contacted Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani over telephone on Friday and discussed the ongoing developments between Pakistan and Iran.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective on recent developments, FM Jilani said that Pakistan’s Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar was aimed at terrorist camps inside Iran.

He said Pakistan had no interest or desire in escalation.

In a "highly complex" and "specifically targeted" precision military strikes, Pakistan on Thursday morning had hit the Pakistan-origin terrorists' hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, killing a number of them.

Pakistan's action came a day after the Iranian side violated Pakistan's airspace which was called a "blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty" and the violation of the international law.

