Open Menu

FM Jilani, UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah Discuss Escalating Situation In Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 06:13 PM

FM Jilani, UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Saturday discussed the escalating situation in Gaza, Palestine and the urgent need for cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Saturday discussed the escalating situation in Gaza, Palestine and the urgent need for cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians.

During a telephonic conversation, they also stressed upon the coordinated response.

The caretaker foreign minister posted on X, “Received a call from HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of UAE . We discussed escalating situation in Gaza , the urgent need for cessation of hostilities, and protection of civilians. A coordinated response was emphasised.”

Related Topics

Palestine Gaza UAE United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

14 minutes ago
 Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 O ..

Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 October in Abu Dhabi

14 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly o ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye explore boosting co ..

30 minutes ago
 Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convene ..

Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convenes extraordinary meeting on Oct ..

3 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar releases new anthem before Pak-India Wor ..

Ali Zafar releases new anthem before Pak-India World Cup match

1 minute ago
 The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for ..

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan calls for application of principal of uni ..

Pakistan calls for application of principal of universal jurisdiction only to se ..

2 hours ago
 Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. tourism revenues grow 41.7 pc ..

Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. tourism revenues grow 41.7 pct y-o-y

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

3 hours ago
 OIC strongly condemns displacement of Palestinians ..

OIC strongly condemns displacement of Palestinians, continued Israeli military a ..

1 minute ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan