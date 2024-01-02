FM Jilani, UK mayors discuss bilateral ties, Kashmir dispute

A delegation of mayors and activists from the United Kingdom, led by Lord Mayor of Manchester Yasmin Dar on Tuesday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) A delegation of mayors and activists from the United Kingdom, led by Lord Mayor of Manchester Yasmin Dar on Tuesday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

In the meeting, they discussed the ways to promote the Pakistan-UK bilateral relations and increase global awareness about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, a Foreign Office statement said.