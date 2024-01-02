Open Menu

FM Jilani, US Envoy Discuss Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Ambassador of the United States in Islamabad Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

In the meeting, they discussed some major aspects of bilateral relations including the recent visit of the Chief of Army Staff to the United States.

The foreign minister underlined that in 2024, the two sides should continue to build on the recent exchanges and the momentum gained in bilateral ties.

