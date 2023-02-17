UrduPoint.com

FM, Kuwaiti Counterpart Agree To Expand Economic Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

FM, Kuwaiti counterpart agree to expand economic cooperation

MUNICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah here on Friday.

During the meeting held here on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference-2023 being held in Germany from February 16 to 20, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to expand bilateral cooperation including in the area of economy.

The two sides also exchanged views about celebrations to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Kuwait Germany Munich Salem February From

Recent Stories

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

7 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

7 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi receives Nobel Laureate at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi receives Nobel Laureate at AUS

7 minutes ago
 OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA ..

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League Launched Glo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake vic ..

UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.