FM, Kuwaiti envoy discuss ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Kuwait Nassar Abdulrahman Almutairi called on Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Friday here.

Salient aspects of bilateral cooperation geared to further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kuwait were discussed in the meeting.