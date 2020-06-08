UrduPoint.com
FM Lauds Contribution Of Overseas Pakistanis To Bolster Country's Economy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 01:08 PM

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi pays tribute to the invaluable services rendered by Pakistani doctors and health professionals across the globe during the pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid tribute to the invaluable services rendered by Pakistani doctors and health professionals across the globe, during the pandemic here Monday.

Addressing Pakistani community via video link held at town hall in the UAE, Foreign Minister praised the overseas Pakistanis efforts for sending remittances after toiling hard in the foreign countries and bolstering the country’s economy.

He said countries exports have dwindled but Govt is positively hoping full for remittances being sent by expats.

He also lauded efforts of Pakistan embassy for distribution of ration in Dubai, a step.

The minister further said that Pakistan embassy in UAE was facilitating those on priority basis whose visas had been expired.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi noted that UAE was hosting 1.6 million Pakistani community members and it is a difficult task to fulfill all their expectations.

He said a large number of stranded Pakistanis in UAE are waiting for return and said those responsible for overcharging air tickets have been made answerable for it.

