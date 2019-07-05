UrduPoint.com
FM Lauds Media For Projecting Positive Image Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:44 PM

Special Advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.Both leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Special Advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.Both leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Talking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauded the positive role of media for projecting positive image of Pakistan and said that we have begun economic diplomacy and positive results are coming thereof .FM said that best opportunities of tourism are available in Pakistan and media will have to play forceful role for promotion of tourism.Firdous Ashiq Awan said that media will continue playing its key role in the progress and prosperity of country.

