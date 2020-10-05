UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Lauds Nation, Welfare Organizations' Exemplary Help To Poor In COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

FM lauds nation, welfare organizations' exemplary help to poor in COVID-19

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said during coronavirus pandemic, the nation along with public welfare organizations gave an exemplary response by lending a helping hand to financially-affected people

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said during coronavirus pandemic, the nation along with public welfare organizations gave an exemplary response by lending a helping hand to financially-affected people.

In a meeting with Chairman Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said welfare organizations assisted the State in distribution of ration among poor and labourers.

The Foreign Minister lauded the services of the Saylani Welfare Trust in terms of its contributions towards the emancipation of humanity.

The Chairman Saylani Welfare Trust updated the Foreign Minister on various welfare works including setting up soup kitchens for poor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Poor Coronavirus

Recent Stories

#HappybirthdayPMImranKhan becomes top trend on his ..

9 minutes ago

Two killed over old enmity in KASUR

2 minutes ago

TMO killed in ambush near Sukkur

2 minutes ago

I work hard to attain my goals: Zeeshan Malik

26 minutes ago

FESCO issue shutdown program

2 minutes ago

No mask wearing, social distancing to rise COVID o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.