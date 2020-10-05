FM lauds nation, welfare organizations' exemplary help to poor in COVID-19

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said during coronavirus pandemic, the nation along with public welfare organizations gave an exemplary response by lending a helping hand to financially-affected people

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said during coronavirus pandemic, the nation along with public welfare organizations gave an exemplary response by lending a helping hand to financially-affected people.

In a meeting with Chairman Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said welfare organizations assisted the State in distribution of ration among poor and labourers.

The Foreign Minister lauded the services of the Saylani Welfare Trust in terms of its contributions towards the emancipation of humanity.

The Chairman Saylani Welfare Trust updated the Foreign Minister on various welfare works including setting up soup kitchens for poor during the coronavirus pandemic.