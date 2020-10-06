Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has lauded the role of Pakistani diaspora in building relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and strengthening the people-to-people contacts

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has lauded the role of Pakistani diaspora in building relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and strengthening the people-to-people contacts.

In his keynote address from Islamabad to the virtual reception of Conservative Friends of Pakistan in UK, the Foreign Minister highlighted the contributions made by British Pakistanis, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Qureshi also paid rich tributes to members of Pakistani community who lost their lives in fight against COVID-19.

He highlighted the effects of COVID-19 on global economy and outlined the actions taken by government of Pakistan to tackle the challenge through 'smart lockdown' policy and the Prime Minister's call for 'Global Initiative on Debt Relief'.

Dilating upon positive developments in Pakistan's economy, the Foreign Minister attributed these developments to key strategic thrusts of Pakistan's economic policy comprising responsible economic governance, foreign investments, improved export market access, leveraging technology and focusing on Information Technology, and promoting tourism.

Qureshi highlighted gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and illegal attempt to change demography of the Valley.

He mentioned that India's bellicose rhetoric and belligerent actions posed a persistent threat to peace and security of the region..

He called upon the world to pressurize India to stop egregious human rights violations and for peaceful settlement of the issue according to the resolutions of United Nations Security Council.

The Conservative Friends of Pakistan (CFOP) led by Lord Zameer Choudrey seeks to build a stronger, wider and deeper relationship between the Conservative Party, Pakistan and British Pakistani communities in the UK which hosts more than 1.5 million strong Pakistani diaspora.

The reception was well attended by the government ministers, Members of the Parliament and prominent members of British Pakistani community.

\932