UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Lavrov Due On Tuesday To Discuss Ways To Broaden Pakistan-Russia Cooperation: FO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:06 PM

FM Lavrov due on Tuesday to discuss ways to broaden Pakistan-Russia cooperation: FO

Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will arrive here on Tuesday on a two-day (April 6-7) official visit to Pakistan to discuss ways to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will arrive here on Tuesday on a two-day (April 6-7) official visit to Pakistan to discuss ways to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Russian Foreign Minister besides hold delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and have interaction with other dignitaries, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here on Monday.

"During the talks between the two Foreign Ministers, the entire gamut of Pakistan-Russia relations will be reviewed and ways discussed to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields," it added.

According to the statement, the two Foreign Ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Foreign Minister Lavrov's visit is part of the growing interaction and regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and the Russian Federation, it added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek in June 2019 and the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Moscow in September 2020.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Bilateral cooperation is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including in security and defence, counter-terrorism, and the Afghan peace process.

Over the recent past, deepening collaboration in economic, trade and energy sectors has been the focus of the two governments.

The visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange Moscow Russia Visit Bishkek April June September 2019 2020 Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Govt not scared of PDM: Fawad

3 minutes ago

Pre-budget session of GB Assembly concludes

3 minutes ago

Malta to Resume Air Traffic With Libya, Reopen Emb ..

5 minutes ago

Amendments to Zakat Act necessary to bring transpa ..

5 minutes ago

More than 1,800 prisoners escape after attack on N ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Begins Official Vi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.