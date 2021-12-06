UrduPoint.com

FM Leaves For Brussels On Three-day Official Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:56 PM

FM leaves for Brussels on three-day official visit

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is touring Brussels on invitation of his Belgian counterpart Sophie Wilmes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Brussels on three-day visit to Belgium on the invitation of his Belgian counterpart Sophie Wilmes.

During his stay in Brussels, the Foreign Minister will co-chair the 6th round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell.

This would be the first in-person session of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan, since the signing of the landmark plan in June 2019.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The two sides have remained closely engaged on Afghanistan as well as undertaken joint training and capacity building programs for military and civilian personnel.

The Foreign Minister will have an exchange of views with Belgian Parliamentarians and Members of the European Parliament.

He will also meet and address members of the Pakistani Diaspora residing in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Related Topics

Pakistan NATO Afghanistan Exchange Parliament Visit Brussels Luxembourg Belgium June 2019

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Launches Book of ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Launches Book of Mohammad Siddique Musafer "Tra ..

10 minutes ago
 PM launches Kamyab Jawan Sports drive

PM launches Kamyab Jawan Sports drive

10 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

4 minutes ago
 RCB issues final notices to private schools to vac ..

RCB issues final notices to private schools to vacate their buildings

4 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 14,591 new COVID-19 cases, 1,323,6 ..

Vietnam reports 14,591 new COVID-19 cases, 1,323,683 in total

4 minutes ago
 Afghan Higher education delegation visits HEC

Afghan Higher education delegation visits HEC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.