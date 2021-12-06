FM leaves for Brussels on three-day official visit

(@FahadShabbir)

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is touring Brussels on invitation of his Belgian counterpart Sophie Wilmes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Brussels on three-day visit to Belgium on the invitation of his Belgian counterpart Sophie Wilmes.

During his stay in Brussels, the Foreign Minister will co-chair the 6th round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell.

This would be the first in-person session of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan, since the signing of the landmark plan in June 2019.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The two sides have remained closely engaged on Afghanistan as well as undertaken joint training and capacity building programs for military and civilian personnel.

The Foreign Minister will have an exchange of views with Belgian Parliamentarians and Members of the European Parliament.

He will also meet and address members of the Pakistani Diaspora residing in Belgium and Luxembourg.