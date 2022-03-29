FM leaves for China on three-day official visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Foreign Minister will hold meetings with State Councilor and foreign minister of China Wang Yi, his Russian and Iranian counterparts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th , 2022) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for China to participate in the third meeting of Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan.

Besides attending the Neighbouring Countries' Ministerial meeting, the Foreign Minister will interact with counterparts from participating countries during his three-day visit.

It may be recalled that Pakistan had initiated the Neighbouring Countries format in September last year with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries on 8 September 2021.