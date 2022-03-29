FM leaves for China to attend meeting on Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday left here for China to participate in the third meeting of Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan being held on March 29-31.

The visit of the foreign minister is taking place on the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

Besides attending the Neighbouring Countries Ministerial meeting, the foreign minister will interact with counterparts from participating countries.

It may be recalled that Pakistan had initiated the Neighbouring Countries format in September 2021 with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries on September 8, 2021.

The Foreign Office said, "Pakistan fully supports a regional approach on Afghanistan for promoting durable peace and stability in the region".

"Pakistan will continue to support the international community's efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan," it said.