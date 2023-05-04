UrduPoint.com

FM Leaves For India To Participate In SCO CFM Meeting In Goa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:48 AM

FM leaves for India to participate in SCO CFM Meeting in Goa

The Foreign Minister is attending the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting at the invitation of the current Chair, Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left for India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting being held in Goa on Thursday.

The Foreign Minister is attending the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting at the invitation of the current Chair, Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S.

Jaishankar.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister had also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Foreign Office Tashkent July Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

1 minute ago
 PM to represent Pakistan in King’s coronation ce ..

PM to represent Pakistan in King’s coronation ceremony in London

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

3 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

12 hours ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.