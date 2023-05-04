FM leaves for India to participate in SCO CFM Meeting in Goa

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left for India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting being held in Goa on Thursday.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister had also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent.