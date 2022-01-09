UrduPoint.com

FM Leaves For Romania, Spain On Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 12:30 PM

FM leaves for Romania, Spain on official visit

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday left for Romania and Spain on his official visit from January 9 to January 12.

During the first leg of the visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi will visit Bucharest at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu from January 9-10 .

He will hold meetings with the Romanian foreign minister and other dignitaries, the foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

Besides focusing on measures to further deepen bilateral cooperation, the two sides will hold wide-ranging consultations on regional and international issues.

Qureshi will subsequently visit Spain on the invitation of Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno from January 10-12.

Besides, meeting with his Spanish counterpart, foreign minister Qureshi will hold meetings with other ministers and members of the Spanish Parliament.

A large Pakistani diaspora in Spain serves as a strong bridge between the two countries. In 2021, Pakistan and Spain celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"Romania and Spain are important partners of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union. The Foreign Minister's visit will give further impetus to the growing cooperation with these two friendly countries," the spokesperson added.

