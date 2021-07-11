UrduPoint.com
FM Leaves For Tajikistan To Attend SCO Council Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

FM leaves for Tajikistan to attend SCO council meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday left for Dushanbe, Tajikistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council.

During his three-day visit, he will address the SCO ministerial council.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will also attend the meeting of SCO foreign ministers contact group on Afghanistan and reiterate Pakistan's stance on the Afghan peace process, the changing regional situation and promotion of regional cooperation, a press release said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Russia and China.

Bilateral and regional ties, besides issues of mutual interests would be discussed during these meetings.

During his stay, Foreign Minister Qureshi will also meet President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon .

It is expected that the foreign minister's visit would be helpful in enhancing the Afghan peace process, focusing on a joint approach over the regional security situation and promoting diverse cooperation among the SCO member states.

