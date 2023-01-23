UrduPoint.com

FM Leaves For Tashkent Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2023 | 11:18 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for Uzbekistan on Monday to attend the 26th meeting of Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization being held in Tashkent.

The theme of the two day conference is 'Year of Strengthening Connectivity'.

The Foreign Minister will address the Council and separately hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event. The Council of Ministers is the policy making forum of ECO that approves the decisions and annual work plan of the Organization.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO which is aimed at promotion of effective regional cooperation, with special focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity.

