FM Leaves For Tehran To Attend Ministerial Meeting Of Afghanistan's Close Neighbours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:55 PM

FM leaves for Tehran to attend ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's close neighbours  

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will present Pakistan's viewpoint at the meeting on the current Afghan situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Tehran to attend a ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's close neighbours to be held on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister will present Pakistan's viewpoint at the meeting on the current Afghan situation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also hold talks with the Iranian leadership in Tehran.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized the need for effective steps by international community for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as in the region.

The Foreign Minister stated this at a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud in Riyadh. They discussed regional and international issues as well as matters of mutual interest. They agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia at the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the middle East Green Initiative Summit will help build a regional narrative to tackle the implications of climate change.

