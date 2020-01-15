UrduPoint.com
FM Leaves For U.S On Three-day Official Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:20 AM

FM leaves for U.S on three-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday left here for United States where he will meet United Nations Secretary General in New York on January 15 followed by meetings with top government officials in Washington on Jan 16-17.

In Washington, the Foreign Minister will meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor Robert O' Brien and other senior administration officials, Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

During official talks, the Foreign Minister will focus on Pakistan's diplomatic outreach, which has been undertaken on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of the recent tensions in the middle East and Gulf.

"The objective is to support efforts for de-escalation and resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means," the FO statement read.

The Foreign Minister will underscore the value Pakistan attaches to a broad-based, long-term and enduring partnership with the U.S in line with the vision of the leaders of both countries.

Situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Afghan peace process will also come under discussion.

The Foreign Minister will also have meetings at the Capitol Hill besides other engagements with media, think-tanks and the Pakistani diaspora.

