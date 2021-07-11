UrduPoint.com
FM Leaves For Tajikistan to Attend SCO-CFM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday left for Dushanbe, Tajikistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

During his three-day visit, the foreign minister will lead Pakistan's delegation at the SCO-CFM.

The invitation to the foreign minister to attend the SCO-CFM was extended by Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the host and chair of the meeting.

The foreign ministers of all SCO member states will be participating in the SCO-CFM which deliberates on important regional and international issues and considers documents for approval and adoption by the Council of Heads of State, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The foreign minister will also participate in the meeting of SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, being held at the ministerial level.

He will share Pakistan's perspective on the situation in Afghanistan and stress the imperative of a peaceful, negotiated political solution.

The foreign minister will confer extensively with foreign ministers from SCO countries and underscore Pakistan's efforts in support of the Afghan peace process and durable peace and stability in the region.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Russia and China.

Bilateral and regional ties, besides issues of mutual interests will be discussed during these meetings.

During his stay, Foreign Minister Qureshi will call on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon .

The Dushanbe SCO-CFM will consider several important documents for subsequent adoption in the SCO Council of Heads of State in September 2021.

The SCO's major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states, strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and create a framework for effective cooperation in the fields of politics, trade and economy, culture, science and technology, education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection etcetera.

The SCO is an important forum for further enhancement of our deep rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor.

Since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing towards achieving SCO's multi-sectoral agenda through participation in various SCO mechanisms.

