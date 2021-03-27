FM, Lord Wajid discuss Pak-UK ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday met member of UK House of Lords, Wajid Khan and discussed matters relating to bilateral relations with the UK, situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and community affairs.

The foreign minister congratulated Lord Wajid Khan on his appointment to the House of Lords. He apprised Lord Wajid about the steps taken by the government of Pakistan in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic. Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed the importance of enhancing linkages with the United Kingdom and the European Union in the post-Brexit era.

He underlined the important role of the Pakistani diaspora in boosting relations with the EU and the UK. He added that Pakistani consular offices had been made more responsive to the changing requirements of the community.

Lord Wajid Khan appreciated the role of the government of Pakistan in combating the pandemic. He highlighted the community's active role in establishing linkages between Pakistan and the UK.

Lord Wajid Khan is former Member of the European Parliament and Mayor of Burnly, UK and recently appointed as member of the House of Lords.