FM Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pays Tribute To Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:07 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and stated that he was a man of principle and always took stand for truth

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and stated that he was a man of principle and always took stand for truth.

While addressing the 42th Hussiania Conference at Raza Hall here on Saturday,Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauded the regular conduct of Hussiania Conference. He stated that islamic scholars from all school of thoughts used to join Hussainia Conference and it was good example of unity among muslim ummah. He extolled unity and stated this sort of unity have vital importance to foil nefarious designs of the elements who want to fan sectarianism.

"Today, the whole world is presenting tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain, stated FM Qureshi. Hazrat Imam Hussain always stood for truth,he said.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi stated that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were also following teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain and were standing firmly against the Indian forces atrocities.

Although, Modi government tried to lure people by offering different perks but the innocent Kashmiris followed teachings of Shaheed-e-Karbala Hazrat Imam Hussain. The people in IIOJ&K were faced with difficulties but their resolve was firm. They did not want to see towards Dehli but they wanted freedom. The philosophy of Imam Hussain make people free from all fears and the Kashmiri people were struggling for their right of self determination, remarked Qureshi.

In IIOJ&K, there was ban on mourning processions, said Qureshi adding that mourners underwent baton charged and were also arrested by the Indian Forces.

Modi Government was violating the basic rights of the innocent Kashmiris.

