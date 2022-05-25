FM meets Austrian counterpart in Davos; discusses bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday met his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday met his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

He underscored that Pakistan valued its relations with Austria, both bilaterally as well as a key member of the European Union.

The two foreign ministers discussed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Austria relations.

They also exchanged views on the global and regional situation, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto hoped that the two sides would work together for greater collaboration in various sectors including trade and investment, higher education, renewable energy, tourism, and science and technology.

He also expressed the desire to increase high-level exchanges as well as parliamentary interactions between the two countries.