FM Meets Director Orient Institute, CEO Siemens

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday met Dr. Gunter Mulack, Director of the prestigious German Orient Institute and former ambassador to Pakistan and CEO of Siemens Joe Kaeser in Berlin.

On his twitter handle, the foreign minister said that during a meeting with Gunter Mulack, they "discussed the enhancement and promotion of the relationship between Pakistan and Germany and what we could do together for greater academic and economic diplomacy.

" In another tweet, he said that as part of his economic diplomacy focus, he also met CEO of Siemens and Siemens Energy Joe Kaeser.

The foreign minister further said that they discussed areas of potential investment in & transfer of technology, specifically in the power sector including alternate energy.

"Welcomed Joe to visit Pakistan to take these opps(opportunities) further," he tweeted.

The foreign minister is in Germany on his two-day official visit.

