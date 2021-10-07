UrduPoint.com

FM Meets Students From Karachi's NJV High School

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of students from Narayan Jagannath Vaidya (NJV) High school Karachi run under Akhuwat Foundation visited the Foreign Office here on Thursday.

The delegation comprising around 85 students belonging to different areas of Sindh, from Karachi to Kashmore, was currently on a study tour of various areas of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to the delegation of students highlighted the importance of youth in the development and progress of country and nation.

He also shed light on the constructive role of Sindh in Pakistan's development and progress.

