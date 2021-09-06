UrduPoint.com

FM Of Italy Due Tonight For Two-day Visit Of Pakistan: FO

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

FM of Italy due tonight for two-day visit of Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister of Italy, Luigi Di Maio, will visit Pakistan on 5-6 September 2021, a Foreign Office statement issued here on Sunday said.

During talks between the two Foreign Ministers, views will be exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations will also be part of the parleys.

Pakistan and Italy enjoy cordial relations, bilaterally as well as in the context of EU and multilateral fora.

The two sides closely coordinate on the issue of the UN Security Council reforms. Italy is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas in Europe.

The visit of Foreign Minister Maio will add further momentum to the close cooperation between the two countries to strengthen mutual coordination on regional and international issues, the statement stressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office United Nations Europe Visit Italy September Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the So ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the Soul: Khalil Gibran&#039;

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

1 hour ago
 EAD extends fixed-gear fishing season in Abu Dhabi ..

EAD extends fixed-gear fishing season in Abu Dhabi until end of October

2 hours ago
 Gastech Hydrogen to be world’s first major event ..

Gastech Hydrogen to be world’s first major event dedicated to hydrogen as a cl ..

3 hours ago
 Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi an ..

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announces Incentive Scheme for T ..

4 hours ago
 3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to ..

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to discuss the latest scientific ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.