FM of Italy due tonight for two-day visit of Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister of Italy, Luigi Di Maio, will visit Pakistan on 5-6 September 2021, a Foreign Office statement issued here on Sunday said.

During talks between the two Foreign Ministers, views will be exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations will also be part of the parleys.

Pakistan and Italy enjoy cordial relations, bilaterally as well as in the context of EU and multilateral fora.

The two sides closely coordinate on the issue of the UN Security Council reforms. Italy is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas in Europe.

The visit of Foreign Minister Maio will add further momentum to the close cooperation between the two countries to strengthen mutual coordination on regional and international issues, the statement stressed.