FM offers condolences on demise of Amir of Kuwait

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani Thursday visited the Kuwaiti embassy here to offer condolences on the sad demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Foreign Minister Jilani lauded the visionary leadership of the late Amir and admired him as a well-wisher of Pakistan who made a sterling contributions for the development of Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations.