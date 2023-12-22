Open Menu

FM Offers Condolences On Demise Of Amir Of Kuwait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

FM offers condolences on demise of Amir of Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani Thursday visited the Kuwaiti embassy here to offer condolences on the sad demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Foreign Minister Jilani lauded the visionary leadership of the late Amir and admired him as a well-wisher of Pakistan who made a sterling contributions for the development of Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sad

Recent Stories

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

13 minutes ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

13 minutes ago
 Process of submission nomination papers for electi ..

Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

22 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty ..

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

30 minutes ago
 Residents return to Iceland town as volcano erupti ..

Residents return to Iceland town as volcano eruption peters out

30 minutes ago
Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Aff ..

Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah anno ..

30 minutes ago
 Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan' ..

Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan's economic indicators, increas ..

30 minutes ago
 Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as ..

Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as a fundamental right of all in ..

50 minutes ago
 PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

49 minutes ago
 "AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arres ..

"AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arrested"

50 minutes ago
 PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, el ..

PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, election symbol case by Dec 22

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan