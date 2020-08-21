UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Pays Homage To Civilians, Army, LEAs Martyred In Fight Against Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:26 PM

FM pays homage to civilians, army, LEAs martyred in fight against terrorism

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday paid homage to civilians and the personnel of armed forces and law enforcement agencies who lost their lives in the fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday paid homage to civilians and the personnel of armed forces and law enforcement agencies who lost their lives in the fight against terrorism.

"On International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism, I pay homage to Pakistan's armed forces, LEAs and civilians who have lost their lives to terrorism," the Foreign Minister said in a tweet.

Qureshi said the world had a collective responsibility to ensure sanctity of life.

He demanded end of state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir and Palestine.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Palestine

Recent Stories

Three Police Officers Killed in Roadside Bomb Blas ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus' Tikhanovskaya Calls for Continued Strikes ..

2 minutes ago

Drug peddlers not be spared: Ali Zaidi

2 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi, Ministry of Maritime Affairs condole sa ..

2 minutes ago

JMICC: A HUB OF MARITIME INFORMATION

14 minutes ago

Maryam ‘hurled’ stones at Shehbaz Sharif’s p ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.