Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 08:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday paid respects at the Shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza (AS) during his visit to Mashhad, Iran.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the foreign minister was received by Governor General of Khorasan Razavi province Yaghob Ali Nazari, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The foreign minister paid respects at the shrine, signed the guest book and met the custodian and trustee of Astana-e-Quds Razavi Hujjatullah Val Muslemein Ahmad Marvi.

Bilawal highlighted the importance of promotion of true spirit of Islamic teachings centered on peaceful coexistence, respect for all religions and mercy to humankind.

He thanked Hujjatullah Ahmad Marvi for the arrangements for Pakistani Zaireen, who visited Iran during Arba'een, and underscored the need for expanding mutual collaboration to facilitate their entry and stay in Iran.

