UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Pays Tribute To Col Mujeebur Rehman Shaheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

FM pays tribute to Col Mujeebur Rehman Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Paying tribute to the unmatched sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said the successful anti-terror operation to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists in district Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, was another manifestation of the valour and professionalism of the armed forces.

According to a Foreign Office press release, the foreign minister lauded the role of armed forces of Pakistan in the elimination of terrorism.

He paid tribute to late Colonel Mujeebur Rehman, who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during the operation, and said the brave officers like him were the pride of nation and the whole nation saluted them.

Qureshi also prayed for the high ranks of Colonel Mujeebur Rehman Shaheed in Jannah and for grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Martyrs Shaheed Dera Ismail Khan Tank Family

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Vershinin Briefs Iranian Ambassador About ..

5 minutes ago

'Caged' pope receives guests -- from afar

5 minutes ago

Three US Firms to Design Mobile Nuclear Reactors f ..

5 minutes ago

Nations With Coronavirus Community Transmission Sh ..

5 minutes ago

PTM leaders travel on Afghan army helicopter from ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.