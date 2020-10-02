(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday visited embassy of Kuwait in the capital to offer condolences on passing away of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday visited embassy of Kuwait in the capital to offer condolences on passing away of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Kuwait's ambassador in Pakistan Nasr Al-Mutahiri received the Foreign Minister on his arrival at the embassy.

The Foreign Minister offered Fateha for the late Emir of Kuwait and prayed for the blessings upon the departed soul.

He penned his remarks in the condolence book, terming Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a peace-loving and compassionate ruler.

He mentioned that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kuwait got strengthened during his rule.