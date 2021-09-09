FM, Polish counterpart discuss unfolding situation in Afghanistan, bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday received a telephone call from Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday received a telephone call from Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

Besides exchange of views on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, the two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral relations, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised the Polish foreign minister of Pakistan's perspective on Afghanistan, stressing the need for peace, stability and security as well as economic well-being of the Afghan people.

He underlined the importance of engaging with Afghanistan and positive messaging on part of the international community to preclude humanitarian crisis and to ensure economic stability.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that the EU could play a pivotal role in this regard.

The Polish foreign minister expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for facilitation in evacuation of their citizens and others from Afghanistan.

In the context of bilateral relations, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan had close ties with Poland and considered it an important member of the European Union and a bilateral partner.

He said Pakistan remained committed to further enhancing the relationship with Poland in all areas.

The foreign minister invited Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau to visit Pakistan at an appropriate time.

The Polish foreign minister accepted the invitation. The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact.