UrduPoint.com

FM, Polish Counterpart Discuss Unfolding Situation In Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:44 AM

FM, Polish counterpart discuss unfolding situation in Afghanistan, bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday received a telephone call from Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday received a telephone call from Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

Besides exchange of views on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, the two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral relations, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised the Polish foreign minister of Pakistan's perspective on Afghanistan, stressing the need for peace, stability and security as well as economic well-being of the Afghan people.

He underlined the importance of engaging with Afghanistan and positive messaging on part of the international community to preclude humanitarian crisis and to ensure economic stability.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that the EU could play a pivotal role in this regard.

The Polish foreign minister expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for facilitation in evacuation of their citizens and others from Afghanistan.

In the context of bilateral relations, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan had close ties with Poland and considered it an important member of the European Union and a bilateral partner.

He said Pakistan remained committed to further enhancing the relationship with Poland in all areas.

The foreign minister invited Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau to visit Pakistan at an appropriate time.

The Polish foreign minister accepted the invitation. The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exchange European Union Visit Poland All From

Recent Stories

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

12 minutes ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

2 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

34 minutes ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

34 minutes ago
 Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence distri ..

Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence districts

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.