FM Presents Rs. 15 Million Cheque To PM For Flood Relief Fund

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 07:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday presented a cheque amounting to Rs. 15 million to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as a contribution from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the PM's Flood Relief Fund.

The amount represented the contribution made by the officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Besides Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood were also present on the occasion.

