FM Presents South Punjab Bill To NA Speaker

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday presented the constitutional amendment bill for establishment of South Punjab province to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser

On the minister's request, the speaker included the bill in the agenda of the National Assembly session to be held on Monday. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was present on the occasion.

Later talking to media, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the creation of South Punjab province was in the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, in his public meeting at Mailsi had announced to bring the constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament. On his instruction, he was presenting the bill in the National Assembly, which was vetted by the Ministry of Law.

The prime minister had fulfilled the promise he made with the people of South Punjab, he added.

