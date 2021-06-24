UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi, Ambassador Nong Plant Pak-China `Friendship Tree' At Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:52 PM

FM Qureshi, Ambassador Nong plant Pak-China `Friendship Tree' at Foreign Ministry

As part of celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ambassador of China Nong Rong on Thursday planted a 'Friendship Tree' here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :As part of celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ambassador of China Nong Rong on Thursday planted a 'Friendship Tree' here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Nong Rong also presented a Diplomatic Note to the foreign minister, regarding the donation of 7,000 saplings to support the "Clean Green Pakistan Movement" and "Ten billion Trees Tsunami Programme", launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the occasion, the foreign minister highlighted that the current year marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

He lauded the Chinese leadership and the CPC for lifting 800 million people out of extreme poverty in a short span of 40 years and for spearheading the Chinese nation's efforts for peace and development, a press released issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Since the year 2021 also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, Foreign Minister Qureshi said unrelenting efforts of successive generations of people and leadership had transformed the relationship into 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'.

A wide range of events are being held in Pakistan and China to celebrate the landmark 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomats from the Embassy of China participated in the ceremony.

