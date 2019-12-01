UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Arrives Colombo On 2-day Official Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday arrived Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit where he is scheduled to call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Upon his arrival in Colombo, he was received by Ambassador P Selvaraj, Additional Secretary Bilateral Affairs (East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sri Lanka, Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka in a tweet said.

According to a curtain raiser earlier shared by Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on his twitter account on Sunday, during his call on, the foreign minister would felicitate the new Sri Lankan leadership.

"The foreign minister will have separate meeting with his newly-appointed Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The two sides will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues," the curtain raiser said which was also shared on the popular social media tool by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo.

It further said Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoyed close, cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding.

"The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people to people contacts and cultural exchanges. High level visits are a regular feature of Pakistan-Sri Lankan relations."

