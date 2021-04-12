FM Qureshi arrives in Berlin on two-day official visit

(@fidahassanain)

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says a multifaceted relationship with Germany is pivotal for Pakistan, pointing out that their talks focussed on strengthening their bilateral and political cooperation, focussing on enhancing collaboration in renewable energy, agriculture, health, education and climate change.

BERLN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday arrived in Berlin with a delegation on a two-day official visit to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations with Germany.

Taking to Twitter, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: “Pleasure to be in #Germany on the invitation of FM @HeikoMaas, as Pakistan and Germany celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Lang leben die Pakistanisch-Deutschen Beziehungen,”.

Pakistani ambassador to Germany Dr. Muhammad Faisal and senior officials of the German foreign ministry and senior embassy officials received Qureshi at the airport.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that he would hold meetings with businessmen and community leaders, pointing out that over 100,000 Pakistanis lived in Germany and were playing a very positive role.

Pakistan, the foreign minister said, wanted to enhance cooperation in the field of economic diplomacy and the exchange of technology, for which he would hold talks with the German leadership.

He stated that he would exchange views with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on important regional and international issues. The FM would also meet President of German Parliament Wolfgang Schäuble.

Pakistan wants to expand parliamentary relations with Germany and further activate the already existing friendship between the two countries, he added.