FM Qureshi Arrives In Cairo On Two-day Visit Of Egypt

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:56 PM

FM Qureshi arrives in Cairo on two-day visit of Egypt

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday arrived in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on a two-day visit of the brotherly country to hold in-depth discussion with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry on bilateral relations

Upon arrival in Egypt, he was warmly received at Cairo airport by Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt Tariq Al-Wasmi, Charge d'Affaires at Pakistan's Embassy in Cairo Shah Nazar Khan and senior officials.

Besides holding discussions with the Egyptian Foreign Minister and other senior officials for the promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation in diverse areas, Foreign Minister Qureshi will also hold a special meeting with the business community in Cairo.

During the visit, he will also visit the Headquarters of Arab League in Cairo and hold meeting with the Secretary General of Arab League.

The visit of Foreign Minister is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

More Stories From Pakistan

