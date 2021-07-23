FM Qureshi arrives in China on two-day official visit

CHENGDU, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived here Friday on a two-day official visit to China.

Upon arrival at the Chengdu airport, Qureshi, who was visiting China on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, was received by senior officials of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister will lead Pakistan's delegation at the bilateral talks to be held in Chengdu, the capital of China's Sichuan province.

During the talks, matters relating to bilateral relations, cooperation in diverse areas, progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, availability of coronavirus vaccine, counter-terrorism, promotion of cooperation in the fields of defence and security, and issues of mutual interest, including the regional situation, will be discussed.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart will also hold a joint press conference after the delegation-level talks.

Qureshi will also hold meetings with important personalities, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi in a video statement said his visit had special importance in further strengthening successful diplomatic relations established between Pakistan and China 70 years back and promoting high level contacts.