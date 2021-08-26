UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi Arrives In Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in the third phase of four-country visit, arrived Turkmenistan on Thursday.

At Ashgabat Airport, he was received and welcomed by Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Irfan Ahmed and senior Turkmen Foreign Ministry officials.

During his stay in Turkmenistan, the Foreign Minister will meet with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Vice President Rashid Meredov.

The meetings will focus on bilateral relations, promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields and the regional situation, including Afghanistan.

