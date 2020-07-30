UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi, Asad Umar Attend Funeral Of Golra Sharif Custodian

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

FM Qureshi, Asad Umar attend funeral of Golra Sharif custodian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Asad Umar Thursday attended the funeral prayer of Custodian of Golra Sharif Shrine Pir Syed Abdul Haq Gillani.

During interaction with late custodian's sons and relatives, the foreign minister expressed condolence and grief over the loss.

He said late Pir Syed Abdul Haq Gillani was a spiritual personality of high stature and his services in the fields of religion, education and spiritualism would be remembered for long.

More Stories From Pakistan

