FM Qureshi, Bahraini counterpart discuss bilateral ties, regional, international issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Bahraini counterpart Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, on the margins of 2nd session of Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) held in Manama on Wednesday.

The foreign minister expressed his gratitude for warm hospitality extended to his delegation.

The two foreign ministers had a detailed discussion on entire gamut of bilateral relations, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides agreed to continue working closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres, with a particular focus on trade, investment, energy, and culture, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Recalling the traditionally close and fraternal bilateral ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared values, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the need to explore new areas of cooperation to further deepen the bilateral relations.

He highlighted shifting focus of the current government from geo-politics to geo-economics, with emphasis on building development partnerships and regional connectivity.

Highlighting the human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the foreign minister reiterated Pakistan's principled position on peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also apprised his Bahraini counterpart of the evolving situation in Afghanistan and underlined Pakistan's earnest efforts for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

He lauded the positive role of Pakistani expatriates in deepening the bonds between the two countries and also discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain.

The Foreign Minister of Bahrain extended warm welcome to Foreign Minister Qureshi and expressed the desire of the Government of Bahrain to further broaden and deepen bilateral engagement in diverse fields.

He also expressed appreciation for the role and contribution of the Pakistani expatriate community towards progress and economic development of Bahrain.