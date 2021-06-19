UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi Calls For Renewed Focus On Geo-economics, Need For Rules-based Global Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:27 PM

FM Qureshi calls for renewed focus on geo-economics, need for rules-based global order

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday called for a renewed focus on geo-economics by the Asian countries and stressed upon the need for promotion of a rules-based global order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday called for a renewed focus on geo-economics by the Asian countries and stressed upon the need for promotion of a rules-based global order.

He was participating in a high-level panel discussion on 'Regional Cooperation in Asia' along with the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in Antalya Diplomacy Forum, in Turkey.

Foreign minister Qureshi highlighted the challenges being faced by Asia in form of unresolved disputes, tensions induced from within and without, renewed arms race, containment policies, unilateralism, poverty, COVID-19 and climate change.

Foreign minister Qureshi, is on an official visit to Turkey to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where several global political leaders, and diplomats have gathered for discussions on important thematic global issues. The theme of the Forum is 'Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches' Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Highlighting the potential of Asia in the 21st Century, the foreign minister drew attention to the possibilities of cooperation that existed on the continent.

He emphasized that connectivity and greater regional integration in form of trade and investment would pave the way for a successful Asian century.

In this context, he noted that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, offered great opportunities for the countries of the region.

Foreign minister Qureshi underlining three pillars of Pakistan's policy of regional connectivity, development partnerships, and peace and prosperity.

In his remarks, he also laid out five steps to promote greater regional cooperation in Asia including focus on sustainable development, poverty alleviation, engagement with the international community and international financial institutions for debt relief for the developing countries in Asia in order to provide them with fiscal space to deal with the challenges, arresting illicit financial flows out of Asia gained from proceeds of crime and corruption and tackling climate change.

During the discussion, the foreign ministers on the panel called for increased multilateralism to deal with the challenges faced by Asia and agreed on the need for a renewed focus on transit and connectivity projects in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Century Foreign Office Turkey Visit Road CPEC Antalya Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Malaysia From Race Asia

Recent Stories

PDP to hold internal party meeting in Srinagar on ..

1 second ago

Creative economy is promising sector that boosts D ..

17 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather likely to persist in most ..

2 seconds ago

Begum Samina urges for empowerment of PWDs

4 seconds ago

Malawi runs out of coronavirus vaccines as second ..

4 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs 40.5 bn for GB development proje ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.